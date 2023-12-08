Thieves target vehicles and garage door openers in Northgate area neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are warning residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood targeted by thieves.

Those thieves are accused of taking multiple garage door openers from cars in the Northgate area.

It's a frustrating and scary issue for the people living in the Farm neighborhood, and now people are asking people in the area to be on the lookout for three people suspected of breaking into cars.

Three men were caught on camera yesterday and on Wednesday.

They were last seen driving in a silver-colored mini-van and a black 4-door sedan.

Some neighbors told KRDO their cars were hit while inside their garage, and they are taking garage door openers.

One resident in the area says that these break-ins have him concerned for his family's safety.

"Just making sure all the doors are locked, I check everything. The door, the garage door to the house, the front doors, all the lights; we like to have all the lights on for more security purposes so it shows that someone is home," says Sean Barrier, a resident of Farm neighborhood.

Police are asking people in the neighborhood to take extra security measures.

Colorado Springs Police are asking anyone with information about these theft suspects to give them a call immediately.