Some Californians released from prison will receive $2,400 under new state re-entry program

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of Californians released from prisons will receive direct cash payments totaling $2,400 — along with counseling, help with job searches and other support. The payments announced this week will be made under a first-in-the-nation program aimed at easing the transition out of incarceration and reducing recidivism. Recipients are to get a series of payments after meeting certain milestones such as showing progress in finding employment and a place to live. The money will come as part of a $7 million grant from the state. The program will be run by the Center for Employment Opportunities, a national nonprofit that helps those leaving lockups find jobs and achieve financial security.

