Six French teens await a verdict over their alleged roles in Islamic extremist killing of a teacher

PARIS (AP) — A French juvenile court is handing down a verdict for six teenagers accused of involvement in the killing of teacher Samuel Paty. He was beheaded by an Islamic extremist after he showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class for a discussion on freedom of expression. Paty was killed in 2020 near his school in a northwest Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had become radicalized. The attacker was shot dead by police. Paty’s name was disclosed on social media after the class debate. All those on trial were students at Paty’s school. If convicted, they face up to two-and-a-half years in prison.

