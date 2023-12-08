Michigan State selects UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor as next president
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the next president. Kevin Guskiewicz was voted in Friday morning. He’s been the chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for the past four years. He will take over a university that is now on its fifth leader since since former President Anna Lou Simon resigned in 2018 in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Michigan State has remained embroiled in controversy since. The previous president, Samuel Stanley Jr., resigned last October amid tension with the school’s governing board.