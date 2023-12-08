Mexican immigration agents detain 2 Iranians who they say were under observation by the FBI

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s immigration agency says its agents have detained two Iranians who they say were under observation by the FBI. The National Immigration Institute did not say what the supposed FBI investigation was about. The agency said Friday a total of five Iranians were detained along with their Haitian guide on a highway between the Baja California border cities of Tijuana and Tecate on Wednesday. It said two of the Iranians were “under observation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.”

