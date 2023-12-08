Kevin McCarthy endorses Trump for president and would consider serving in his Cabinet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retiring Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the ousted House speaker, says he is endorsing Donald Trump for president. The outgoing Republican congressman also says he would consider serving in Trump’s Cabinet if the GOP front-runner were to win back the White House. McCarthy and Trump have had a rocky relationship, but always seem to patch things up. McCarthy gave the remarks to “CBS News Sunday Morning,” according to excerpts of the show that will air this weekend. He has not disclosed his post-Congress plans, but when asked if he would serve in a Trump Cabinet, he said, “In the right position” and if he was the “best person for the job.”

