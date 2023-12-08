HSPPR seeking information on vehicle connected to animal cruelty investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) and Animal Law Enforcement are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of a vehicle that may be connected to an animal cruelty investigation.

No information was provided about the investigation or alleged animal cruelty, just that the HSPPR is trying to identify the owner of the vehicle seen in the pictures above. The pictures were taken on Nov. 30 between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. at the Home Depot on Southgate Road in Colorado Springs.

If you recognize this vehicle, you are asked to contact Animal Law Enforcement at 719-302-8798. Reports can also be made anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Anonymous Tip Line at 719-634-7867 (STOP).