Extremely rare white leucistic alligator is born at a Florida reptile park

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — An extremely rare white leucistic alligator has been born at a Florida reptile park. Gatorland Orlando said Thursday that the 19.2-inch female slithered out of its shell and into the history books as one of only seven known leucistic alligators, three of which are at the park. The park is asking for the public’s help in the naming the blue-eyed alligator, which is descended from a nest of leucistic alligators discovered in the swamps of Louisiana in 1987. Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation in the American alligator. They differ from albino alligators, which have pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment, according to Gatorland.

