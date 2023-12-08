Europe reaches a deal on the world’s first comprehensive AI rules

LONDON (AP) — European Union negotiators have clinched a deal on the world’s first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules. The announcement paves the way for legal oversight of emerging technology used in popular services like ChatGPT that’s promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of dangers to humanity. Negotiators from the European Parliament and the bloc’s 27 member countries overcame big differences on controversial points including generative AI and police use of facial recognition surveillance. That allowed them to sign a tentative political agreement for the Artificial Intelligence Act. The law still needs final approval and wouldn’t take effect until 2025 and the earliest.

