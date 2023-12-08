Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police Department on accident alert status

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is on accident alert status for Dec. 8.

Drivers are reminded if they are involved in a traffic accident with no fatality or injury requiring medical attention, no driver involved is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, all drivers are present with license, registration and insurance information, and no damage to public property such as a street sign or utility pole has occurred, drivers should exchange their information and follow the procedure for completing a counter (cold) report.

CSPD says that drivers can either pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations, or they can go online at coloradosprings.gov. From coloradosprings.gov, go to the CSPD homepage and select “Cold Reporting-Report a Minor Traffic Accident” from the "Quick Links" section, and follow the instructions.

