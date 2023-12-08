Colorado Springs Fire Department releases cause of apartment fire that displaced over 30 people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has released the cause of the fire at the Quail Cove Apartments that broke out on Dec. 1, and left over thirty people displaced.

CSFD says that the cause of the fire was accidental due to improper disposal of smoking materials.

CSFD also noted that they received reports that the fire alarms were not functioning. Investigators determined that all smoke alarms that could be checked were up to date.

CSFD says that the fire started outside the building and moved inside, meaning that by the times the smoke alarms detected a fire the majority of residents were evacuating.