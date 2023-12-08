Chinese leaders wrap up annual economic planning meeting with scant details on revving up growth

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state media say top leaders held an annual planning meeting where they agreed to step up spending to help rev up the economy. The official Xinhua News Agency said leader Xi Jinping chaired the meeting that was aimed at boosting growth, defusing risks and ensuring stability. The report gave few details on how the leadership plans to handle fast mounting debts and resolve a crisis in the vital property sector after defaults by dozens of developers. Recent estimates suggest the economy has expanded this year. But the recovery after the coronavirus pandemic restrictions were lifted was short-lived, and the economy is forecast to slow next year.

