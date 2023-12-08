Cavs guard Max Strus returns to Miami and picks up an Emmy award

MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus didn’t win a Larry O’Brien Trophy during his time in Miami. He won an Emmy instead. Strus, who left the Heat for the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer as a free agent, received his Emmy statuette for being part of a show detailing his path to the NBA and Miami. The program called “Inside the Heat — Max Strus” was one of two in the “Sports Program — Post-Produced or Edited Series” division that earned Emmy wins for the Heat at the Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards show last weekend; a show centered on Heat executive vice president and general manager Andy Elisburg also won.

