California Gov. Gavin Newsom advances water tunnel project amid opposition from environmental groups

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A long-delayed water project in California has reached a key milestone. The Department of Water Resources on Friday released its final environmental report for an underground tunnel project. The tunnel would allow the state to capture and store more water during heavy rain storms. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom says the tunnel is a necessary upgrade to the state’s aging water infrastructure. But environmental groups and Native American tribes say the tunnel would take too much water out of the state’s rivers. They said the tunnel will harm native species of fish while also damaging ecosystems.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.