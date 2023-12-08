Biden is launching a Hollywood fundraising blitz to tap into star power with strikes over

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are headed to California for six fundraising events and meetings as they hope to rake in record-breaking campaign contributions. With the strikes by writers and actors now over, Union Joe is pitching his Hollywood story to some of the glitziest names in town, one where an incumbent facing tough polling numbers and questions about his advanced age overcomes a brash opponent to win a second term at the White House. The president and the DNC have reportedly raised more than $71 million in the quarter ending Sept. 30.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

