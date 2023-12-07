University of Pennsylvania board of trustees holds emergency meeting after president Liz Magill’s disastrous testimony

By Matt Egan, CNN

New York (CNN) — The University of Pennsylvania’s board of trustees is holding an emergency meeting Thursday as school president Liz Magill faces scathing criticism over her performance at a House hearing earlier this week.

The virtual meeting of the board of trustees began at 9 am ET and was only scheduled very recently, a university spokesperson told CNN.

The hastily arranged meeting comes as Magill faces intense pressure following Tuesday’s hearing in the House.

It is unclear whether this is related to Magill’s future at the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

