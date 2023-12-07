Three rescued after sailboat runs aground off coast of Plymouth, Mass.

By Web Staff

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Firefighters helped two men and a woman back to shore after the sailboat they were on ran aground Wednesday morning off the coast of Massachusetts.

The vessel had departed Boston on Tuesday and was bound for Florida, the fire department said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the men issued a mayday call over the radio at 7:30 a.m. They said their vessel was being pushed toward the rocks near 92 Center Hill Road, in Plymouth.

Members of the fire department responded. Video showed two swimmers in yellow survival suits helping the three people off the sailboat and back to shore, where an ambulance was waiting.

The video also showed a neighbor, Michael Roy, in a red dry suit, helping with the rescue.

“We were all grabbing wet suits, or dry suits or whatever. It went like clockwork. Put them in the water, dragged them in, got them to EMS,” said Roy.

In a statement, Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley said the three people were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Later in the morning, as the tide went out, the ship was seen tilting as the rocks protruded out of the water.

