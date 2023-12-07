Privacy concerns persist in transgender sports case after Utah judge seals only some health records

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender teenagers challenging a Utah law banning trans girls from playing on girls’ sports teams can keep portions of their mental health records confidential. A state judge ruled Thursday that some details are irrelevant to the case. The student-athletes had been ordered by a judge to give state attorneys access to the last seven years of their mental health records after he temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the ban. Thursday’s ruling does little to alleviate privacy concerns raised by the plaintiffs’ attorneys. They argue the state should not have access to the personal mental health records of children.

