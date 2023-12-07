Man accused of firing shotgun outside synagogue in upstate New York is taken into custody, police say

By Sabrina Shulman, John Miller and Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — A man accused of firing a shotgun twice outside a synagogue in New York’s capital on Thursday afternoon was taken into custody, and police are investigating whether it was a hate crime, Albany’s police chief said.

The 28-year-old man is accused of saying “Free Palestine” and firing the gun outside Temple Israel in Albany, city Police Chief Eric Hawkins told reporters. No injuries were reported after the gunfire, which came hours before the observance of Hanukkah would begin.

The gunshots were fired into the air, a law enforcement source and a state official told CNN. Shotgun shells were found on a staircase leading to the front of the building, police said.

After the shots were fired, the suspect fled a few hundred yards from the parking lot and was confronted by a person in a vehicle, Hawkins said. The suspect told the man in the vehicle he felt victimized, Hawkins added.

The suspect then dropped the shotgun and police took him into custody, Hawkins said. Based on the information police have, the man acted alone and there’s no broader threat to the community, according to Hawkins.

Further details about what led to the gunfire weren’t immediately available. Hawkins said he didn’t immediately know what charges the man would face.

New York State Police and the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were interviewing the suspect, and investigators were looking at the possibility of firearms charges, a law enforcement source told CNN. They also were tracing the gun to see if the suspect possessed it legally or if it was stolen, the source said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul directed state police and the National Guard to increase existing Hanukkah patrols following the incident.

“Federal, state, and local law enforcement are investigating and I’ve spoken to the Rabbi, assuring her that the State will do everything in our power to restore the sense of security her community needs,” Hochul said in a post on X.

Any act of antisemitism would be unacceptable, “and undermining the public safety at a synagogue on the first night of Hanukkah is even more deplorable,” Hochul said in a news conference Thursday. “As New Yorkers, this is not who we are. This must stop. We reject hate, antisemitism, Islamophobia all hate crimes must stop and all violence in every form must cease.”

