Javonte Williams’ relatively quick recovery from knee injury has helped shape Broncos’ offense
By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Running back Javonte Williams has provided an offensive identity to the Denver Broncos, one that many expected wouldn’t happen until 2024 because of the complex right knee injury he sustained a month into the 2022 season. Williams was selected as the Broncos’ Ed Block Courage Award recipient on Thursday for the work he put in to make his comeback.