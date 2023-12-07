Javonte Williams’ relatively quick recovery from knee injury has helped shape Broncos’ offense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Running back Javonte Williams has provided an offensive identity to the Denver Broncos, one that many expected wouldn’t happen until 2024 because of the complex right knee injury he sustained a month into the 2022 season. Williams was selected as the Broncos’ Ed Block Courage Award recipient on Thursday for the work he put in to make his comeback.

