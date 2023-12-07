Indiana judge rules in favor of US Senate candidate seeking GOP nomination

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana county judge has ruled that a contested state law that stipulates candidates for a party must vote in two primaries with the party they are affiliated with is unconstitutional. An injunction was sought by John Rust, former chair of the southern Indiana egg producer Rose Acre Farms. The ruling came Thursday. Rust is seeking to run as a Republican to replace Mike Braun as U.S. Senator. Rust filed a lawsuit in September against the secretary of state, the Indiana Election Commission and the Jackson County Republican Party chair. It is not immediately clear if the ruling will be appealed.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.