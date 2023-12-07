Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden’s defense attorney is responding to a new nine-count tax indictment filed in California by a special counsel as investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son intensifies. The new charges filed Thursday include three felonies and six misdemeanors. Defense attorney Abbe Lowell argues prosecutors bowed to political pressure in the case, which had been expected to end with a plea deal before it imploded over the summer. Hunter Biden is also facing federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging he broke a law against drug users having guns in 2018. The case is unfolding against the backdrop of the looming 2024 election and an impeachment inquiry in Congress.

