Houston has a population that’s young. Its next mayor, set to be elected in a runoff, won’t be

HOUSTON (AP) — Voters in Houston will elect the oldest big-city mayor in the U.S. this weekend when they choose between U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and state Sen. John Whitmire, two Democrats in their 70s. That’s well above the median age of around 35 in the nation’s fourth-largest city. The choice between two septuagenarian candidates has frustrated some younger voters, who say it is difficult to connect with older candidates who might not share the same concerns. Jackson Lee and Whitmire have both touted their decades of experience in political office. But they also say the perspectives of younger voters are important to them and promise to include young people in their administration.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.