Dog violently attacked while walking at Mill Pond Reservoir in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who attacked a dog that was on a walk with its owner around a Massachusetts reservoir on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported to the Burlington Police Department at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to a statement from Chief Thomas Browne.

“The alleged incident occurred because of a confrontation between the parties’ dogs,” Browne said in his statement.

Browne said the assailant, who was riding a mountain bike, used that bike to separate the dogs and then slammed the bike into a 69-year-old man’s dog, which was leashed, and caused that man to fall backwards.

According to Browne, the 69-year-old man told police that the assailant then started striking his dog with his fists.

“The amount of force that was used to cause these injuries to that dog was overwhelming,” the police chief said Wednesday.

Members of the 69-year-old’s family shared photos of the victim’s dog, Gigi, who suffered a broken nose and broken jaw that required surgery.

“My family is shaken but not broken and Gigi has a long road to recovery, which has gained so many appreciated prayers and love. We thank you for spreading our story in hopes no one ever has to deal with something similar,” the family wrote in a statement.

According to Browne, police hope to interview a person of interest described as a white man in his early 30s with an athletic build. He was riding a black mountain bike and was accompanied by two dogs at the reservoir, including one described as a beagle mix.

Anyone with information about the incident or video is asked to contact police at 781-272-1212.

