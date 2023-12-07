Conservative Moms for Liberty group sues Yolo County over Davis library removal

By Deeanna Robertson

YOLO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A conservative group is suing Yolo County after a controversial meeting in August that led to the group’s removal from a Davis public library.

The Yolo County chapter of the group Moms for Liberty claims the library allowed protesters into the room and invited them to counter their event about opposition to the participation of trans athletes in sports.

The group is asking for the court to prevent the library from prohibiting events that require security and allow them to continue to meet.

They also want damages for what they claim is censorship of their ideas. While the group was removed in August they did hold events at the library throughout the year.

Investigators believe a series of emailed bomb threats that occurred at the Davis library and schools this year were connected to the Moms for Liberty meeting because the initial threat came days after the event.

Investigators are still trying to determine who is responsible for the threats.

Moms for Liberty has condemned the threats.

