Climate activists pour mud and Nesquik on St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice

ROME (AP) — Activists have poured mud and chocolate milk on the façade of St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice in their latest climate protest. Police quickly detained the six activists after the Thursday protest. There was no immediate word of any permanent damage to the Byzantine basilica, which is an iconic symbol of Venice.The activists from the Last Generation movement are demanding a 20 billion euro “reparation fund” to compensate Italians for climate-related damage. They cited the threat of rising sea levels on Venice as well as mudslides that have wreaked havoc recently on some Italian communities.

