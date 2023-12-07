2 arrested in fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, accused of hiding evidence after crash

By Emily Sanderson

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Two men have been arrested, accused in a fatal hit-and-run on the west side of Cincinnati and concealing evidence afterward.

The incident happened on Sept. 23, 2023, when Kymberly Maclary, 33, and her two dogs were killed on Glenway and Ferguson on the west side of Cincinnati.

According to police, Maclary was in the crosswalk at the time but did not have the walk light to proceed.

According to a crash report, Maclary and her two dogs were struck, and the striking vehicle fled the scene and was later discovered in a parking lot where it had a car cover on it and the license plate removed.

Two men have been indicted, now facing charges in the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Trevor Johnson, 25, has been indicted on multiple charges, including failure to stop after an accident, aggravated vehicular homicide, cruel treatment against companion animals and obstructing justice.

Richard Johnson has been indicted on charges of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence, accused of concealing Johnson’s vehicle following the crash.

According to a crash report, the vehicle was estimated to go 45 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

Both men are accused of concealing evidence after the hit-and-run.

