Trainers at New Jersey police seminar disparaged women, made ‘inappropriate’ remarks, officials say

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A new state comptroller report finds that a police training seminar in New Jersey included instructors making lewd comments about women, encouraging officers to pull people over for no reason and showing a photo of an ape after talking about pulling over a 75-year-old Black man. The six-day seminar in October 2021 was conducted by a New Jersey-based law enforcement training company called Street Cop. It’s a privately run firm that bills itself as one of the largest in the country. the 43-page report from the comptroller says some 1,000 officers from around the country attended the seminar, primarily funded by taxpayers. About 240 were from New Jersey. Street Cop says the report is based on isolated comments taken out of context.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.