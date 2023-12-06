By Kelly Swoope

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — A lot has changed since Devan Curet left Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

“It almost feels like a movie,” said Devan Curet as he walked through Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

November 13, 2013, Devan was nearly killed in a head-on collision in Hampstead, Carroll County. Rescue crews used the jaws of life to get him out of the car.

“I lost my leg. I have a prosthetic above my left leg. My right leg was very injured. I had a brain injury. I still think about it a lot.”

Devan endured more than 100 surgeries. He spent six months in the hospital between University of Maryland Shock Trauma and Mt. Washington Pediatric.

On this day,10 years later he returned to see the folks who put him back together.

“He came through Shock Trauma pretty banged up. He’s a little bit of a walking hardware store in addition to being an incredible walking inspiration,” Dr. Marcus Sciadini, Orthopedic Surgery, Orthopedic Trauma Surgery

For Devan, it’s all coming full circle, “To just see the doctor that helped save my life, I’m just grateful. Very grateful.” Seeing the doctor, therapists, and nurses who helped him walk again.

“We worked with him from receiving his first prosthesis all the way up through walking, climbing, the stairs, getting on and off the floor moving towards a little bit of running. I’m so proud of where Devan is at this point in his life. He is truly an inspiration.” Jodi Rosenberg, In-Patient Rehab Manager at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

And they inspired him. He left Maryland in 2021.

Devan moved to Philadelphia and became an Occupational Therapy Assistant, “I just feel like I want to do my best to give back to others because it really does take a village through these kind of situations.”

Devan is now married and has a new lease on life, “She came into my life and made me feel like nothing had happened. You have life to live and she introduced me to goals.”

“The biggest adjustment was now being confident that this was my new normal and I feel like I’m a pretty confident person. Thankfully, I’m back to living life. I have a job and a lot to be thankful for.”

