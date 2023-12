PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is hosting a Tip-A-Cop event.

The event will take place on Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse.

Deputies and athletes will be serving people to collect tips.

PCSO says that the tips collected will benefit Special Olympics Colorado Athletes.