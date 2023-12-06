Proposal to create new tier for big-money college sports is just a start, NCAA president says
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A day after NCAA President Charlie Baker made an aggressive and potentially groundbreaking pitch to allow some schools to pay their athletes, his proposal was met with praise, caution and questions from around college sports. Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says any attempt to reform college sports will be addressed in five arenas: the courts, Congress, state legislatures, conferences and the NCAA. Some in college sports wonder how Baker’s proposal will be received by those who believe college athletes should have employee status and others worry if schools will sponsor fewer teams.