Chicago man pleads guilty in shooting of three undercover federal officers

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has pleaded guilty in a 2021 drive-by shooting of three undercover law enforcement officers that he mistook for rival gang members. Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Eugene “Gen Gen” McLaurin entered the plea to three counts of assaulting a federal officer and two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence. The shootings occurred July 7, 2021, when two agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and a third officer were driving in an unmarked vehicle while conducting a covert federal investigation on Chicago’s South Side. McLaurin admits in a plea agreement that he mistook the officers as rival gang members.

