AP Colorado

Cartier, Clifford and Stevens help No. 13 Colorado State hold off Denver 90-80 to remain unbeaten

By
Published 9:17 PM

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Patrick Cartier scored 19 points, Nique Clifford ignited a pivotal run late in the second half and No. 13 Colorado State rallied for a 90-80 win over Denver to remain unbeaten. The Rams (9-0) never could gain much separation from the pesky Pioneers (6-4), who entered the game as a 20 1/2-point underdog. Clifford paced a 7-0 run with a corner 3-pointer and a thunderous dunk that wound up the frenzied crowd at Moby Arena.  Isaiah Stevens overcame a sluggish start from the floor to finish with 18 points. He also had nine assists. Tommy Bruner had 28 points and eights assists for Denver.

Associated Press

