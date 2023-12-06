British government plans to ignore part of UK’s human rights law to revive its Rwanda asylum plan

LONDON (AP) — The British government has published legislation that will let it ignore a part of the U.K.’s human rights laws in order to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. The bill is part of government plans to overcome a block by the U.K. Supreme Court on its Rwanda policy. The court ruled last month that the plan was illegal because Rwanda is not a safe country for refugees. Britain and Rwanda have since signed a treaty pledging to strengthen protection for migrants. The U.K. government says that will allow it to pass a law declaring Rwanda a safe destination. It’s urging lawmakers to pass the bill even though it may violate international human rights rules.

