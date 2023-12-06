A sea otter pup found alone in Alaska has a new home at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (AP) — A northern sea otter who was found alone and malnourished in the remote Alaska town of Seldovia in October has a new home in Chicago. The pup was initially taken to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is one of only a few facilities in the United States with the resources to care for rescued otters. SeaLife Center contacted the aquarium and its otter team made the cross-country journey with the fluffy brown marine mammal. They arrived in Chicago at the end of November. The pup will remain in the sea otter nursery for a few months.

