2023 (Taylor’s Version): The year in pop culture

At the multiplex, “Barbenheimer” ruled. Beyoncé launched a huge tour and scored with her concert film. The Rolling Stones, hovering around age 80, roared back with a new album, and Rihanna soared above the Super Bowl. But in our annual pop culture roundup, we must acknowledge what screaming fans the world over know all too well: This whole year felt like “2023 (Taylor’s Version).” From the pop star’s blockbuster “Eras” tour to her re-release of more albums, from her record-smashing concert film to achieving billionaire status to topping all others on Spotify, and finally to becoming Time’s Person of the Year. What’s left to conquer in 2024 — outer space?

