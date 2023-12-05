Wisconsin governor signs off on $500 million plan to fund repairs and upgrades at Brewers stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that spends half-a-billion in taxpayer dollars to help the Milwaukee Brewers cover stadium repairs over the next decade. The governor signed the bill Tuesday at American Family Field. The team says the 22-year-old baseball stadium’s glass outfield doors, retractable seats and concourses all need work. The bill Evers signed calls for the Brewers to contribute $110 million and extend their lease at the stadium through 2050, keeping Major League Baseball in its smallest market for another 27 years.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.