Una persona muerta tras el potente río atmosférico que cayó sobre el noroeste de EE.UU. con más de 200 mm de lluvia

It’s dark this morning and water over roads is often much deeper than it appears. Please do not attempt to drive through a flooded roadway. Thankfully this driver was safely rescued this morning in Granute Falls. Turn around, don’t drown. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/krJXnJXwHN — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) December 5, 2023

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.