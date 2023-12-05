Teen and parents indicted after shootout outside Baltimore high school that left 3 wounded

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore grand jury has indicted a teenager and his parents on allegations they brought a gun to a high school campus and beat up a student shortly before classes were set to begin. The indictments say the attack occurred Oct. 27 and escalated into a shootout between the son and another student that left three young people wounded. Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced the charges Tuesday. He questioned how the city is supposed to reduce youth violence if parents are active participants. Forty-year-old William Dredden and 37-year-old Tiffany Harrison are both charged with over a dozen counts. The Maryland Office of the Public Defender didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

