Sheriff’s office warns smoke may be visible during pile-burning operations

USFS_Pike&San Isabel
Published 10:43 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Forest Service is conducting pile-burning operations today, Dec. 5, in the Rainbow Gultch unit.

The Forest Service says that the operation today will burn 75 hand piles.

The Forest Service warns that smoke may be visible along the US-24 corridor and from Woodland Park and possibly in Colorado Springs.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

