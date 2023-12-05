Sheriff’s office warns smoke may be visible during pile-burning operations
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Forest Service is conducting pile-burning operations today, Dec. 5, in the Rainbow Gultch unit.
The Forest Service says that the operation today will burn 75 hand piles.
The Forest Service warns that smoke may be visible along the US-24 corridor and from Woodland Park and possibly in Colorado Springs.
