Sheriff’s office warns smoke may be visible during pile-burning operations

"Pikes peak ranger district is planning to conduct a pile burning operation today 12/5/23 in the Rainbow Gultch unit. This operation we will be burning up to 75 hand piles and smoke may be visible along the US-24 corridor and from Woodland Park and possibly in Colorado Springs." https://t.co/A5XCXqFprW

The Forest Service warns that smoke may be visible along the US-24 corridor and from Woodland Park and possibly in Colorado Springs.

The Forest Service says that the operation today will burn 75 hand piles.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Forest Service is conducting pile-burning operations today, Dec. 5, in the Rainbow Gultch unit.

