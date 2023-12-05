Roger Goodell says football will become a global sport in a decade

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he sees football becoming a global sport within the next decade and that his league is at the forefront of that effort. That includes adding another international market next year for the regular-season schedule. Brazil and Spain are the front-runners. Goodell was speaking at a forum that included officials from Las Vegas teams and events to promote the Super Bowl, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. He said the league’s championship game will return to Las Vegas many times after this season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.