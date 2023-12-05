Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai urges world to confront Taliban’s ‘gender apartheid’ against women

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai says the world needs to recognize and confront the Taliban’s “gender apartheid” against women and girls in Afghanistan. She says collective and urgent action by the international community is needed to end the “dark days” of the country’s last two years. She also called for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and decried “so many children’s and women’s lives lost” in Gaza. Yousafzai won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 at the age of 17 for her fight for girls’ education in her home country, Pakistan. She survived an assassination attempt by the Pakistani Taliban two years earlier, when she was shot in the head.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press

