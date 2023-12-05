Skip to Content
Lottery ticket bought in Pueblo worth 5 million, ticket unclaimed

Colorado Lottery
Published 11:55 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Lottery is reporting that one lucky player in Pueblo hit the $5,214,531 Colorado Lotto+ jackpot! 

The big winner matched all six numbers (10-24-27-35-37-38) for the Wednesday, November 29, 2023 drawing.

The Colorado Lottery says that the winner purchased their ticket at Loaf N Jug, 3980 Ivywood Lane, Pueblo.

The jackpot winner has not yet claimed their prize but when they do, they can choose to take the cash option valued at $2,607,265 or the annuity option paid in 25 annual installments. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize

According to the Colorado Lottery, the last Colorado Lotto+ jackpot was hit in September 2023 when Waldemar “Bud” T. of Montrose won $5,067,041.

Emily Arseneau

Emily Arseneau

