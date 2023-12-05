Lawyer picked to prosecute Army sexual assault is fired over an old email doubting victims’ claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The lawyer selected to be the Army’s first top prosecutor of sexual assaults under an overhaul of the military justice system has been fired because of an email he sent 10 years ago appearing to belittle victims’ assault allegations. Brig. Gen. Warren Wells was removed from the job on Friday by Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, just hours after she was given the email. Wells was the Army’s new lead special trial counsel for sexual assault cases. The job was created as part of Congress’ push to overhaul a military justice system it believed could be overly deferential to service members accused of sexual misconduct. In a statement, Wells said the comments in his email were inappropriate.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.