How to help civilians in Ukraine

(CNN) — Nearly two years after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, civilians remaining inside the country and those who’ve left their homes still need humanitarian aid.

Some 5.9 million refugees from the war-torn nation have fled across Europe while an estimated 3.7 million are internally displaced, according to UN data.

“The war in Ukraine is a humanitarian disaster for all people,” UNHCR Spokesperson Christopher Boian told CNN.

Since the invasion, CNN audiences have donated over $8 million to help the people of Ukraine. But the need persists as fighting rages on.

You can find out how to help here or by using the form below.

