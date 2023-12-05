Frontier Airlines settles lawsuit filed by pilots who claimed bias over pregnancy, breastfeeding

DENVER (AP) — Frontier Airlines has settled a lawsuit filed by female pilots who said the airline discriminated against pregnant and breastfeeding employees. In the settlement announced Tuesday, Frontier will let pilots pump breast milk in the cockpit during “noncritical phases” of flights. The airline is also letting pilots who are breastfeeding reduce their flying time. The settlement was announced by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. A lawyer for the agency says the settlement sends a message to airlines and other employers about making reasonable accommodations to workers who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

