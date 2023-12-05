Former DEA informant pleads guilty in 2021 assassination of Haiti’s president
By GISELA SALOMON
Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — A former confidential informant for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has pleaded guilty to conspiring to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, whose killing in 2021 caused unprecedented turmoil in the Caribbean nation. Joseph Vincent pleaded guilty Tuesday. He is the fourth of 11 defendants in Miami to plead guilty. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on charges including conspiracy to kill and kidnap a person outside the U.S. and conspiracy to provide material support and resources. Authorities say about 20 Colombian citizens and several dual Haitian-American citizens participated in the plot.