DeSantis wants to cut 1,000 jobs, but asks for $1 million to sue over Florida State’s football snub

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is recommending Florida eliminate more than 1,000 state jobs in a spending proposal that cuts the current budget by more $4.6 billion. DeSantis announced his budget proposal at a charter school on Marco Island in southwest Florida on Tuesday. DeSantis is calling for a $114.4 billion budget. Instead of detailing what jobs he wants cut, DeSantis highlighted past achievements and lamented the decision to exclude the undefeated Florida State University Seminoles from the college football championship playoff. He’s asking for $1 million to let FSU sue over being snubbed despite the fact that the budget won’t be approved until months after the championship is played.

