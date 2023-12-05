Biden calls reports of Hamas raping Israeli hostages ‘appalling,’ says world can’t look away

BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling reports of sexual violence by Hamas militants against Israelis “appalling.” He is urging the world to condemn alleged sexual assaults by militants “without equivocation.” He spoke out Tuesday at a Boston campaign fundraiser. At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to put greater focus on sexual violence the Israelis say was committed by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack that killed some 1,200 people on Israeli soil and led to another 240 being taken hostage. Some recently released hostages have shared testimonies of sexual violence and abuse during their time in Gaza.

