Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site announces winter park hours

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site has announced new winter hours. Starting on Tuesday, January 2, the fort will open weekly Friday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The winter schedule will remain in effect through March 17, 2024.

Park trails and grounds will remain accessible seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for holiday closures. Visitors are encouraged to use the National Park Service app to extend their visit. Park rangers are also available to visit schools, libraries, and other community organizations for national park and history related programming, free of charge.

Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site operating hours vary by season. For more information about upcoming events, call the park at (719) 383-5010. Visit the park’s web page at www.nps.gov/beol or follow on Facebook for additional information about the park and up-to-date news about park events.

The park’s fee of $10 per person aged 16 and up apply. Kids 15 and under are free. All National Park Passes are honored. Fees will be collected at the fort entrance.

As always, visitors should be prepared for the weather. Water, dressing in layers, and comfortable walking shoes are recommended. There is a one quarter mile walk from the parking lot to the fort.

Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site is located on Colorado Highway 194, eight miles east of La Junta or 15 miles west of Las Animas.